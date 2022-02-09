Mushroom & Carolina Gold Rice Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

At Fork and Plough in Greenville, South Carolina, chef Shawn Kelly creates dishes packed with herbs and veggies from his partner, Greenbrier Farms. The restaurant also sources from local makers, like Dark Spore Mushrooms in nearby Piedmont and the Dutch transplants at Forx Farm, who make buttery Gouda for these cabbage rolls.

Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022; updated November 2022

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Marinara
Cabbage Rolls

Directions

  • To prepare marinara: Heat 3 tablespoons oil, 2 cups onion and sliced garlic in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden brown, about 15 minutes. Add wine; cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, oregano, crushed red pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour. Remove from heat and stir in basil.

  • Meanwhile, prepare cabbage rolls: Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add cabbage leaves and cook for 1 minute. Drain and rinse with cold water. Pat dry.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are brown, about 5 minutes. Add bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, pepper and salt and cook, stirring often, until tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool for 10 minutes.

  • Add egg, rice, herbs, 1/2 cup Gouda, Parmesan, lemon zest, lemon juice and hot sauce to the vegetables and mix well.

  • Spoon about 1/3 cup filling into each cabbage leaf and roll up, tucking in the sides. Arrange the cabbage rolls seam-side down in the prepared baking dish and spread the marinara over the top. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup Gouda.

  • Bake until bubbling around the edges and the cheese has melted, about 25 minutes.

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 5 and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Tip

Carolina Gold rice is a flavorful, long-grain variety that first arrived in the Carolinas with enslaved people in the 1600s. (The yellow-hued crop became known as "the golden seed.") It has a fluffy texture that's a favorite in low-country cooking. Find it with other rices at the grocery store or online.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 rolls
Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 14g; fat 22g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 58mg; sodium 497mg; potassium 970mg.
