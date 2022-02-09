Mushroom & Carolina Gold Rice Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
At Fork and Plough in Greenville, South Carolina, chef Shawn Kelly creates dishes packed with herbs and veggies from his partner, Greenbrier Farms. The restaurant also sources from local makers, like Dark Spore Mushrooms in nearby Piedmont and the Dutch transplants at Forx Farm, who make buttery Gouda for these cabbage rolls.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare through Step 5 and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Tip
Carolina Gold rice is a flavorful, long-grain variety that first arrived in the Carolinas with enslaved people in the 1600s. (The yellow-hued crop became known as "the golden seed.") It has a fluffy texture that's a favorite in low-country cooking. Find it with other rices at the grocery store or online.