Trout in Sage Brown Butter with Hearts of Palm Salad
At Topsoil restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, chef Adam Cooke takes advantage of the crops his business partner Wendy Lynam tends on her nearby front-yard farm to gussy up the dish with wilted greens and herbs. Ask your fishmonger to butterfly your trout, which removes the bones without separating the fillets.This trout with brown butter sauce is served with a salad made with fresh hearts of palm, but canned hearts of palm are a good substitute.
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree
Serving Size:1 trout & 1 cup salad
Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 2g; fat 29g; saturated fat 13g; cholesterol 136mg; sodium 656mg; potassium 1031mg.