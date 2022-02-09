Trout in Sage Brown Butter with Hearts of Palm Salad

Pat trout dry and sprinkle both sides with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet on high heat. Add 1 trout, skin-side down. Lower heat to medium-low and spoon 1 tablespoon of the brown butter over the fish. Cook, basting the fish with the butter, until the skin is crispy, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook for 1 minute more. Transfer the fish to the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining trout and 1 tablespoon butter.