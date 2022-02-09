Trout in Sage Brown Butter with Hearts of Palm Salad

At Topsoil restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, chef Adam Cooke takes advantage of the crops his business partner Wendy Lynam tends on her nearby front-yard farm to gussy up the dish with wilted greens and herbs. Ask your fishmonger to butterfly your trout, which removes the bones without separating the fillets.This trout with brown butter sauce is served with a salad made with fresh hearts of palm, but canned hearts of palm are a good substitute.

Adam Cooke
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
50 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a simmer over high heat, then reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and let cool. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, place 1 lemon half, cut-side down, in a small saucepan. Add half the butter and cook over medium-high heat, whisking occasionally, until it browns slightly and begins to smell nutty, about 3 minutes. Add the rest of the butter and continue cooking, whisking often, until all the butter is caramel in color, about 2 minutes more. Add sage and remove from heat. Cover to keep warm and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 250°F. Place a wire rack on a baking sheet and place in the oven.

  • Pat trout dry and sprinkle both sides with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet on high heat. Add 1 trout, skin-side down. Lower heat to medium-low and spoon 1 tablespoon of the brown butter over the fish. Cook, basting the fish with the butter, until the skin is crispy, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook for 1 minute more. Transfer the fish to the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining trout and 1 tablespoon butter.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, the reserved potatoes and hearts of palm to the pan. Cook over medium heat, stirring gently, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and add shallot, capers and greens. Toss to slightly wilt the greens. Serve the salad with the trout and the remaining lemon half cut into wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 trout & 1 cup salad
Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 2g; fat 29g; saturated fat 13g; cholesterol 136mg; sodium 656mg; potassium 1031mg.
