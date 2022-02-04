One & Yum Squid

This dish seemed like it was missing something. Unfortunately, I couldn't find Spanish chorizo so I had to use Mexican chorizo. I think that was part of the problem because the sausage became more of a background flavor rather than an ingredient. My dish didn't have the sauce like the one in the photo but since there weren't any liquids in the ingredient I didn't miss anything. I'm disappointed with this dish but I'm excited to have been able to cook with squid because I thought that turned part out great. Because of this dish, I won't hesitate to buy squid in the future (I used frozen squid that I thawed).