One & Yum Squid

When cooking squid, the golden rule is to cook it fast (like this method, shared by Irish chef Clodagh McKenna from her new book, In Minutes) or cook it slow. Otherwise, it can turn out too chewy. Paired with spicy chorizo, earthy chickpeas, peppery kale and crunchy almonds, this dish feels like an instant taste-escape to Spain.

Clodagh McKenna
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chorizo and cook, stirring once, for 2 minutes. Stir in garlic and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add squid and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add chickpeas and kale; cook, stirring often, until the squid is cooked through and the kale has wilted, 5 to 7 minutes. Serve sprinkled with almonds. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

Spanish-style chorizo is a fully cooked seasoned smoked pork sausage. Find it near other cured sausages in well-stocked supermarkets, specialty food stores or online.

1 cup
380 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 2g; fat 18g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 221mg; sodium 466mg; potassium 555mg.
