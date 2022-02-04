Chicken Tinga Baked Pasta

This spicy baked pasta features leftover chicken tinga, a dish hailing from Puebla, Mexico. The rich tomato-chipotle sauce adds heat and creaminess to the dish.

Devon O'Brien Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell Magazine, March 2022; updated February 2023

Credit: Jacob Fox

15 mins
25 mins
4

  • Preheat broiler. Bring a saucepan of water to a boil.

  • Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

  • Meanwhile, bring chicken tinga to a simmer in a large broiler-safe skillet. Stir in the cooked pasta and top with cheese. Broil until the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. Garnish with scallions, if desired.

Chicken Tinga

about 1 3/4 cups
542 calories; protein 40g; carbohydrates 54g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 6g; fat 20g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 132mg; sodium 635mg; potassium 481mg.
