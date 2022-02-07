Pickled Okra

This pickled okra is crunchy, with just a hint of heat from Fresno chiles. The tender-crisp okra pods have a nice balance of sweet and sour thanks to cider vinegar and just a touch of sugar. Keep a jar on hand for snacks, enjoy as a side or slice them up to top a salad

Pam Lolley
EatingWell.com, February 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 day 1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Divide okra, chiles, garlic, dill seeds and mustard seeds among 4 (1-pint) canning jars, packing the mixture tightly in the jars.

    Advertisement

  • Combine vinegar, water, sugar and salt in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Boil until the sugar and salt have dissolved, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Carefully ladle the hot vinegar mixture over the okra mixture in the jars, leaving 1/2 inch at the top of each jar. Wipe the rims with a clean damp cloth. Cover with lids; screw on bands. Cool the jars to room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 1 day before serving.

Equipment:

4 (1-pint) canning jars

To make ahead:

Refrigerate for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3-4 okra pods
Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a iu 208IU; vitamin c 7mg; folate 17mg; vitamin k 9mg; sodium 94mg; calcium 30mg; magnesium 19mg; phosphorus 22mg; potassium 95mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/04/2022