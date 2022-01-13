Mushroom Orzo with Lemon & Parmesan

This mushroom orzo with lemon and Parmesan is a creamy dish rich with flavor thanks to mushrooms and a velvety smooth sauce. Enjoy this cozy pasta dish with a glass of wine.

Amanda Stanfield
EatingWell.com, January 2022

active:
35 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the mushrooms to a plate. (Do not wipe the pan clean.)

  • Reduce heat to medium and melt 1 tablespoon butter in the pan. Add shallot; cook, stirring often, until transparent, about 2 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until aromatic and light golden, about 1 minute. Add orzo; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Add wine and cook, scraping brown bits from the bottom of the pan, until the liquid is absorbed, about 1 minute.

  • Stir in broth, thyme, salt and pepper; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer; cook, stirring often, until the orzo is al dente and the liquid is thickened, about 10 minutes. Add Parmesan, cream, lemon zest, lemon juice, the mushrooms and the remaining 1 tablespoon butter; cook, stirring, until the cheese melts and the mixture is creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Divide among 4 bowls; garnish with additional thyme, Parmesan and/or lemon zest, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 56g; dietary fiber 12g; sugars 4g; fat 19g; saturated fat 9g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 41mg; vitamin a iu 1049IU; vitamin c 5mg; vitamin d iu 14IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 26mg; vitamin k 3mg; sodium 360mg; calcium 126mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 15mg; phosphorus 183mg; potassium 449mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 5mg.
