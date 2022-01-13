Creamy Spinach Orzo

This creamy spinach orzo pasta dish is light, quick and easy. The fresh basil truly shines through and complements the spinach in this vegetarian pasta dinner.

Amanda Stanfield
EatingWell.com, January 2022

Credit: Photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Styling / Julia Bayless

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large, high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until the onion is slightly softened and the garlic is fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add broth and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir in orzo, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium; simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the broth is almost absorbed and the orzo is al dente, about 10 minutes. Add cream cheese and stir until melted. Add spinach, basil and Parmesan; cook, stirring constantly, until the spinach is wilted and the Parmesan is melted, about 2 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Garnish with additional basil and/or Parmesan, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 54g; dietary fiber 12g; sugars 4g; fat 8g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 3g; cholesterol 14mg; vitamin a iu 2947IU; vitamin c 10mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; sodium 478mg; calcium 97mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 24mg; phosphorus 53mg; potassium 183mg; niacin equivalents 1mg.
