Asparagus Tart

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This asparagus tart is balanced by notes of savory Gruyère, fresh asparagus and creamy ricotta cheese. Sweet peas and honey round out the flavors, with a dash of heat coming from crushed red pepper.

Amanda Stanfield
EatingWell.com, January 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Unfold puff pastry and place on the prepared baking sheet. Using a sharp knife, gently score a 3/4-inch border around the edges of the pastry. Brush the edges with 1 1/2 teaspoons oil.

    Advertisement

  • Stir ricotta, Gruyère, thyme, shallot, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper together in a medium bowl; spread the mixture evenly over the pastry, inside the border. Toss asparagus and the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil together in a bowl; arrange on top of the ricotta mixture. Sprinkle evenly with peas.

  • Bake until the pastry is puffed and golden and the asparagus is tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Garnish with honey and/or crushed red pepper, if desired. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Equipment:

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 3g; fat 25g; saturated fat 12g; cholesterol 25mg; vitamin a iu 675IU; sodium 472mg; potassium 161mg; niacin equivalents 2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/30/2022