Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing

This chopped salad with chicken is smoky and zesty thanks to the creamy chipotle dressing. Cilantro adds a pop of freshness to each bite.

Jasmine Smith
EatingWell.com, January 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Melissa Gray / Kay Clarke

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chipotles, mayonnaise, yogurt, lime juice, garlic, pepper, cumin and salt in a blender; process until smooth, about 30 seconds.

    Advertisement

  • Place black beans, lettuce, bell pepper, corn kernels, onion and cilantro in a large bowl; drizzle with the dressing and toss to coat. Divide among 6 bowls and top evenly with chicken and avocado.

To make ahead:

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 11g; sugars 5g; fat 23g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 66mg; vitamin a iu 7758IU; sodium 278mg; potassium 1004mg; niacin equivalents 17mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/03/2022