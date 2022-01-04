Speedy Scallion-Ginger Salmon Cakes

These speedy scallion-ginger salmon cakes are perfect for busy weeknights. Salmon is flavored with refreshing ginger and scallions, while water chestnuts add a crisp bite. The sesame-ginger sauce is creamy and cooling. You can cook salmon fillets for these easy salmon cakes or use canned salmon to keep it simple.

Melissa Gray
EatingWell.com, January 2022

Credit: Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Creamy Sesame-Ginger Sauce
Salmon Cakes

Directions

  • To prepare Creamy Sesame-Ginger Sauce: Whisk sour cream, mayonnaise, sesame oil, vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon ginger and pepper together in a small bowl until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

  • To prepare Salmon Cakes: Place salmon in a medium bowl and flake apart using a fork (remove and discard any skin or bones). Add egg, soy sauce and mustard; stir to combine. Add breadcrumbs, scallions, water chestnuts, ginger and pepper; stir until well combined. Divide the mixture into 8 portions; shape into patties about 2 1/2 inches wide and 1/2-inch thick.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Add 4 patties; cook, turning once, until golden brown and heated through, about 3 minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and 4 patties. Serve with Creamy Sesame-Ginger Sauce and lime wedges, if desired.

To make ahead:

Cover and refrigerate sauce (Step 1) for up to 2 days.

Tip:

To make your own fresh breadcrumbs, trim crusts from whole-wheat bread. Tear the bread into pieces and pulse in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. One slice makes about 1/2 cup fresh breadcrumbs.

