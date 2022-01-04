Speedy Scallion-Ginger Salmon Cakes
These speedy scallion-ginger salmon cakes are perfect for busy weeknights. Salmon is flavored with refreshing ginger and scallions, while water chestnuts add a crisp bite. The sesame-ginger sauce is creamy and cooling. You can cook salmon fillets for these easy salmon cakes or use canned salmon to keep it simple.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead:
Cover and refrigerate sauce (Step 1) for up to 2 days.
Tip:
To make your own fresh breadcrumbs, trim crusts from whole-wheat bread. Tear the bread into pieces and pulse in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. One slice makes about 1/2 cup fresh breadcrumbs.