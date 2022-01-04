Cheesy Spinach-Zucchini Lasagna

Thanks to jarred marinara sauce and oven-ready lasagna noodles, this labor-of-love kind of meal can be ready in about an hour.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
9

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Generously coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, garlic, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are tender and starting to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the pan and add half the spinach. Cook, stirring frequently, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Add the remaining spinach by the handful and cook until it's all wilted, about 2 minutes more. Press the spinach to the side of the pan, squeezing out as much water as possible, and cook until the water is evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from heat.

  • Mix egg, ricotta, 1 cup mozzarella and 1/2 cup Parmesan in a medium bowl. Combine the remaining 1/2 cup each mozzarella and Parmesan in a small bowl. Spread 1 cup sauce in the prepared baking dish and top with a layer of 3 noodles. Spread 1 cup of the ricotta mixture over the noodles and top with the mushrooms. Spread the spinach over the mushrooms and top with another 1 cup sauce. Layer on the remaining 3 noodles, followed by the remaining ricotta mixture. Layer zucchini on top, shingling if necessary, and spread the remaining sauce over the zucchini. Top with the reserved mozzarella mixture.

  • Bake the lasagna until bubbly and the cheese is beginning to brown, about 45 minutes. Let cool for at least 10 minutes before slicing. Garnish with basil and/or parsley, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 7g; fat 16g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 514mg; potassium 404mg.
