Cheesy Spinach-Zucchini Lasagna

Mix egg, ricotta, 1 cup mozzarella and 1/2 cup Parmesan in a medium bowl. Combine the remaining 1/2 cup each mozzarella and Parmesan in a small bowl. Spread 1 cup sauce in the prepared baking dish and top with a layer of 3 noodles. Spread 1 cup of the ricotta mixture over the noodles and top with the mushrooms. Spread the spinach over the mushrooms and top with another 1 cup sauce. Layer on the remaining 3 noodles, followed by the remaining ricotta mixture. Layer zucchini on top, shingling if necessary, and spread the remaining sauce over the zucchini. Top with the reserved mozzarella mixture.