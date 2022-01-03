Celeriac & Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs

Gnarly and knotty, celeriac (aka celery root) is a staple on many French bistro menus, often shredded and tossed with rémoulade sauce. Here, it's diced and combined with lentils and plenty of other veggies, along with a poached egg on top, for a salad packed with staying power.

Selma Morrow
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

Credit: Leigh Beisch

30 mins
1 hr
6

Directions

  • Cook lentils in a large pot of simmering water until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and spread on a large rimmed baking sheet to cool.

  • Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in the pot fitted with a steamer basket. Add celeriac. Cover and steam until tender, about 10 minutes. Transfer to the baking sheet to cool.

  • Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate.

  • Combine vinegar, garlic, ground fennel, mustard, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Gradually whisk in oil. Add the lentils and celeriac; toss to coat. Add spinach, fennel and radishes; toss to coat.

  • Bring 2 inches of fresh water to a simmer in the pot. One at a time, crack in eggs, spacing them apart. Simmer until the whites are set and the yolks are still soft, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a paper-towel-lined plate.

  • Serve the lentil salad topped with the eggs and bacon.

Loaded with fiber and protein, French green lentils hold their shape when cooked, making them a good candidate for salads. Find them in natural-foods stores and specialty markets.

1 egg & 1 1/2 cups salad
436 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 4g; fat 26g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 192mg; sodium 496mg; potassium 520mg.
