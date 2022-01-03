Celeriac & Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs
Gnarly and knotty, celeriac (aka celery root) is a staple on many French bistro menus, often shredded and tossed with rémoulade sauce. Here, it's diced and combined with lentils and plenty of other veggies, along with a poached egg on top, for a salad packed with staying power.
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tip:
Loaded with fiber and protein, French green lentils hold their shape when cooked, making them a good candidate for salads. Find them in natural-foods stores and specialty markets.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 egg & 1 1/2 cups salad
Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 4g; fat 26g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 192mg; sodium 496mg; potassium 520mg.