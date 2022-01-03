Lemony Shrimp, Kale & Potato Salad

Cut 1 lemon into 8 wedges and set aside. Cut peel and pith from the remaining 2 lemons. Working over a measuring cup, cut between the membranes and flesh to release the segments, letting them fall into the cup. Press on the segments; if you have less than 1/3 cup juice and fruit, squeeze 1 or more of the reserved wedges to make 1/3 cup. Transfer the segments and juice to a blender. Add oil, bay leaf, garlic, honey, pepper and salt; blend until very smooth.