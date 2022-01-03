Lemony Shrimp, Kale & Potato Salad

Hearty kale and potatoes put a seasonal spin on a Greek-style salad featuring feta, olives and cherry tomatoes. Russet potatoes absorb flavor like a sponge, making them a great choice for salads with flavorful vinaigrettes like this one.

Selma Morrow
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut 1 lemon into 8 wedges and set aside. Cut peel and pith from the remaining 2 lemons. Working over a measuring cup, cut between the membranes and flesh to release the segments, letting them fall into the cup. Press on the segments; if you have less than 1/3 cup juice and fruit, squeeze 1 or more of the reserved wedges to make 1/3 cup. Transfer the segments and juice to a blender. Add oil, bay leaf, garlic, honey, pepper and salt; blend until very smooth.

  • Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a medium saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Coat the basket with cooking spray. Add potato slices, cover and steam until tender, about 8 minutes. Add shrimp and remove from heat. Cover and let the shrimp cook in the residual heat until they turn pink, about 1 minute.

  • Toss kale with the dressing in a large bowl. Massage the kale until the volume is reduced by half. Add tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and olives; toss to coat. Top with the shrimp, potatoes and feta. Serve with the lemon wedges.

To make ahead:

Refrigerate dressing (Step 1) for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
522 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 7g; added sugar 1g; fat 37g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 199mg; sodium 675mg; potassium 933mg.
