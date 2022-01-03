Bitter Greens Salad with Beets & Oranges

Beets may be earthy, tasting of the soil they're grown in, but these roots also contain the most natural sugar of any vegetable. And when roasted, all that sweetness is intensified. This jewel-toned take on caprese swaps tomatoes for beets and oranges and basil for peppery arugula and radicchio. Toasted breadcrumbs sprinkled over the top add crunch.

Selma Morrow
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

Gallery

Credit: Leigh Beisch

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F.

    Advertisement

  • Wrap each beet in foil. Place on a baking sheet. Roast until tender, about 1 1/4 hours. Let cool, still wrapped, for at least 30 minutes. Unwrap the beets, trim and slip off their skins. Cut each beet into 8 slices or wedges.

  • Meanwhile, combine 1/2 cup oil, vinegar, orange juice concentrate, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Grate 1/2 teaspoon zest from an orange, add to the bowl and whisk until blended. Reserve 1/2 cup dressing for drizzling. Set aside.

  • Cut ends off oranges. Stand on a flat side and cut off all peel and pith. Cut each orange crosswise into 8 slices.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add panko and cook, stirring, until light golden, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Add arugula and radicchio to the large bowl with the dressing; toss to coat. Arrange the beets, the oranges and mozzarella on a platter. Mound the greens in the center and sprinkle with the breadcrumbs. Drizzle the reserved 1/2 cup dressing over the salad just before serving.

To make ahead:

Refrigerate roasted beets (Step 2) and dressing (Step 3) for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 20g; fat 35g; saturated fat 11g; cholesterol 47mg; sodium 391mg; potassium 776mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/31/2022