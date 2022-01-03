Andouille, Sweet Potato & Broccoli Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Look to root vegetables for hearty winter salads. Technically a tuber rather than a root, sweet potatoes are a member of the morning glory family. They come in a variety of colors—orange-fleshed ones tend to be sweet and creamy, yellow varieties are drier and purple spuds fall somewhere in between. A drizzle of Creole mustard dressing gives this composed salad zing.

Selma Morrow
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

Gallery

Credit: Leigh Beisch

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.

    Advertisement

  • Toss sweet potato wedges with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each pepper and salt in a medium bowl. Spread evenly on one side of the prepared pan. Toss broccoli in the bowl with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each pepper and salt. Spread evenly on the other side of the pan. Pierce sausage in several places with a fork and add to the pan. Roast, flipping once, until the sausage is heated through and the vegetables are tender and browned, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine mustard, honey, vinegar and the remaining 1/4 cup oil and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a blender. Blend until smooth and thick.

  • Toss escarole with half the dressing in a medium bowl. Arrange on a platter with the sweet potato wedges, broccoli, sausage, tomatoes, onion and bell pepper. Drizzle with the remaining dressing.

To make ahead:

Refrigerate dressing (Step 3) for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Equipment:

Parchment paper

Tip:

Defined by its horseradish flavor, Creole mustard gets its signature spice from the brown seeds of Louisiana-grown mustard greens. Find it with other mustards at your supermarket or online.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/2
Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 10g; added sugar 6g; fat 19g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 707mg; potassium 579mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/31/2022