Andouille, Sweet Potato & Broccoli Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing

Toss sweet potato wedges with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each pepper and salt in a medium bowl. Spread evenly on one side of the prepared pan. Toss broccoli in the bowl with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each pepper and salt. Spread evenly on the other side of the pan. Pierce sausage in several places with a fork and add to the pan. Roast, flipping once, until the sausage is heated through and the vegetables are tender and browned, about 20 minutes.