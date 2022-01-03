Waldorf Salad with Chicken & Rutabaga
A cross between turnip and cabbage, rutabagas have purple-tinged yellow skin and yellow, slightly sweet flesh. Adding this veg along with chicken to this classic side transforms it into a hearty dinner salad.
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022
Credit: Leigh Beisch
To make ahead:
Refrigerate dressing (Step 2) for up to 2 days.
Tips:
Rutabaga is often coated in wax to preserve freshness. For easier peeling, use a paring knife instead of a vegetable peeler.
Despite its appearance, creamed honey features just one ingredient—honey. The sweetener gets run through a low-temperature process designed to control crystallization and keep it soft and spreadable. Look for it with other honeys at your grocery store or online.
Serving Size:2 3/4 cups
410 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 34g; added sugar 18g; fat 16g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 63mg; sodium 518mg; potassium 762mg.