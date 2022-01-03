Waldorf Salad with Chicken & Rutabaga

A cross between turnip and cabbage, rutabagas have purple-tinged yellow skin and yellow, slightly sweet flesh. Adding this veg along with chicken to this classic side transforms it into a hearty dinner salad.

Selma Morrow
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

Credit: Leigh Beisch

25 mins
25 mins
5

  • Place rutabaga in a large microwave-safe bowl, add water and cover tightly. Microwave on High until tender, about 10 minutes. Uncover, being careful of the steam; drain and let cool, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk honey, vinegar, yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper and cinnamon in a large bowl until smooth.

  • Add the rutabaga, chicken, apple, celery, grapes and almonds to the dressing; toss to coat. Serve on lettuce.

Refrigerate dressing (Step 2) for up to 2 days.

Rutabaga is often coated in wax to preserve freshness. For easier peeling, use a paring knife instead of a vegetable peeler.

Despite its appearance, creamed honey features just one ingredient—honey. The sweetener gets run through a low-temperature process designed to control crystallization and keep it soft and spreadable. Look for it with other honeys at your grocery store or online.

2 3/4 cups
410 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 34g; added sugar 18g; fat 16g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 63mg; sodium 518mg; potassium 762mg.
