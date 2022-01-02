Chicken Tomato Tortilla Soup

Transform canned tomato soup by adding chicken, black beans and corn for a filling and quick lunch or dinner. Garnish with your favorite toppings, such as sour cream, avocado and tortilla chips.

Pooja Makhijani
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add broth, soup, chicken, beans, corn, cumin and chili powder. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in lime juice. Serve with sour cream, avocado and tortilla chips, if desired.

about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 29g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 8g; added sugar 5g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 73mg; sodium 617mg; potassium 906mg.
