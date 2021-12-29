Spicy Cabbage Soup

Cabbage soup gets a punch of heat and smokiness thanks to Cajun seasoning and andouille-style sausage. To make this soup even heartier, add cooked brown rice.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, December 2021

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper and celery; cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add sausage and Cajun seasoning; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir in broth and tomatoes, then add cabbage; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to maintain the simmer and cook, stirring once or twice, until the vegetables are tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 7g; fat 12g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 46mg; vitamin a iu 476IU; sodium 375mg; potassium 582mg; niacin equivalents 4mg.
