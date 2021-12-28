Instant Pot Chicken & Vegetable Soup with Noodles
To make a flavorful base for this soup—while still using some shortcuts—we pressure-cook store-bought broth with ginger, garlic, scallions, soy sauce and Shaoxing rice wine.
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022
Gallery
Credit: Greg DuPree
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment:
Electric pressure cooker
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4g; fat 13g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 544mg; potassium 904mg.