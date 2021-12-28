Instant Pot Chicken & Vegetable Soup with Noodles

To make a flavorful base for this soup—while still using some shortcuts—we pressure-cook store-bought broth with ginger, garlic, scallions, soy sauce and Shaoxing rice wine.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

Credit: Greg DuPree

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in an electric pressure cooker on Sauté mode. Add chicken and cook, flipping once, until lightly browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add scallion whites, ginger and garlic to the cooker and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Turn off heat.

  • Add broth, soy sauce, Shaoxing (or sherry) and the chicken. Close and lock the lid. Cook on High pressure for 8 minutes.

  • Release the pressure manually. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and shred with two forks. Discard the ginger and garlic cloves.

  • Return the cooker to Sauté mode and add broccolini, bell peppers and noodles. Cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chicken. Serve topped with scallion greens.

Equipment:

Electric pressure cooker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4g; fat 13g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 544mg; potassium 904mg.
