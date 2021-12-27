Southwest Chopped Salad with Tomatillo Dressing

Jicama is the crunchy, sweet tuberous root of a legume native to Central America. If you love it in this salad, try including sticks of it with your next crudités spread.

Selma Morrow
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

Credit: Leigh Beisch

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings: 4
4

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatillos, cilantro, garlic, jalapeño, oil, vinegar, lime juice, agave, salt and cumin in a blender. Process until smooth.

  • Place cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, jicama, tomatoes, beans and cheese in a large bowl. Add the dressing and toss to coat. Scatter avocado over the top and garnish with corn chips, if desired.

Tip:

To more easily peel root vegetables like jicama that have tougher skin, use a paring knife instead of a vegetable peeler.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 14g; sugars 11g; added sugar 3g; fat 37g; saturated fat 9g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 612mg; potassium 1051mg.
