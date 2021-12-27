Tofu Tomato Curry

Canned tomato soup is transformed into a creamy curry thanks to coconut milk, curry paste and fish sauce. Fresh lime juice adds acidity and cuts through the rich sauce.

Pooja Makhijani
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

Credit: Johnny Autry

15 mins
15 mins
4

  • Combine coconut milk, soup, curry paste and fish sauce in a large saucepan; bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and stir in tofu and lime juice. Serve over noodles. Garnish with scallions and basil and serve with lime wedges, if desired.

about 1 1/2 cups curry & 1 cup noodles
551 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 67g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 7g; added sugar 5g; fat 27g; saturated fat 19g; sodium 778mg; potassium 644mg.
