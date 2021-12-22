Fish Tacos with Preserved Grapefruit Salsa

Tart preserved grapefruit and fresh grapefruit segments combine with avocado to make a complex salsa that pairs nicely with fish.

Chandra Ram
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a sharp knife, remove peel and white pith from grapefruit. Working over a medium bowl, cut grapefruit segments from their surrounding membranes, dropping them into the bowl; discard the membranes and any seeds. Add avocado, shallot, cilantro, preserved grapefruit paste and 1 tablespoon oil; toss to combine.

  • Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and heat until shimmering. Season fish on both sides with salt and pepper. Add to the pan and cook until lightly browned and starting to flake, 2 to 3 minutes per side, depending on thickness.

  • Serve the fish, salsa and cabbage in tortillas.

Tips:

Make your own preserved citrus paste with this recipe. If you don't want to preserve your own citrus, grab a jar of preserved lemons at the grocery store. Rinse the citrus to remove excess salt. Puree in a food processor or blender. Refrigerate the paste for up to 1 year.

Heat tortillas, one at a time, directly on a burner or in a hot pan until blistered in spots. (Alternatively, wrap tortillas in a barely damp, clean kitchen towel or paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 45 seconds.)

Associated Recipe:

Preserved Citrus Paste

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tacos
Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 5g; fat 17g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 252mg; potassium 861mg.
