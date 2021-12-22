Cauliflower Rigatoni with Preserved Orange Tapenade

The preserved orange in this tapenade brightens the flavor of the olives and complements the bright green notes from the parsley and basil. The tapenade is also great spooned over hummus, used in place of pizza sauce, as a sandwich spread or mixed into roasted vegetables.

Chandra Ram
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

Credit: Leigh Beisch

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

  • Toss cauliflower with 1 tablespoon oil and pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring once, until tender and browned, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook rigatoni in the boiling water according to package directions.

  • Combine olives, basil, parsley, preserved orange paste, capers and garlic in a large bowl. Stir in the remaining 5 tablespoons oil.

  • Reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking water; drain the pasta and add to the bowl with the tapenade. Add the cauliflower and 1/4 cup of the reserved cooking water; toss to combine. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup water. Serve topped with more basil and parsley, if desired.

To make ahead:

Refrigerate tapenade (Step 4) for up to 1 week.

Tip:

Make your own preserved citrus paste with this recipe. If you don't want to preserve your own citrus, grab a jar of preserved lemons at the grocery store. Rinse the citrus to remove excess salt. Puree in a food processor or blender. Refrigerate the paste for up to 1 year.

Serving Size:
2 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
489 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 55g; dietary fiber 10g; sugars 6g; fat 26g; saturated fat 4g; sodium 486mg; potassium 924mg.
