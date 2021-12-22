Preserved Lime Soda

Salt-lime soda is a popular drink in India. It's tart and refreshing, making it an excellent alcohol-free cocktail. Be sure the preserved lime paste is very smooth so it melts into the sugar.

Chandra Ram
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

Credit: Leigh Beisch

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

  • Using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon, mash preserved lime paste and sugar in a tall glass until the sugar dissolves. Add sparkling water, stir, and top with crushed ice.

Make your own preserved citrus paste with this recipe. If you don't want to preserve your own citrus, grab a jar of preserved lemons at the grocery store. Rinse the citrus to remove excess salt. Puree in a food processor or blender. Refrigerate the paste for up to 1 year.

Preserved Citrus Paste

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
18 calories; carbohydrates 5g; sugars 4g; added sugar 4g; sodium 58mg; potassium 7mg.
