Roast Chicken with Fennel & Preserved Lemon

The flavors in this spice rub are reminiscent of Italian gremolata. Turn any leftover meat into a fantastic chicken salad.

Chandra Ram
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

10 mins
2 hrs 20 mins
8

  • Combine fennel seeds, crushed red pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a spice grinder or clean coffee grinder; grind to a powder. Transfer to a bowl and whisk in preserved lemon paste, oil and garlic until combined.

  • Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Loosen the skin over the breast and thigh meat and rub the spice mixture under the skin. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper on the chicken. Refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 475°F.

  • Place the chicken, breast-side up, on a wire rack in a roasting pan. Roast for 20 minutes.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 425°. Continue roasting until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a thigh without touching bone registers 165°F, about 40 minutes more.

  • Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board and let rest for at least 10 minutes before carving.

Prepare through Step 2; refrigerate chicken for up to 8 hours.

Spice grinder

Make your own preserved citrus paste with this recipe. If you don't want to preserve your own citrus, grab a jar of preserved lemons at the grocery store. Rinse the citrus to remove excess salt. Puree in a food processor or blender. Refrigerate the paste for up to 1 year.

Preserved Citrus Paste

3 oz. chicken
170 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 78mg; sodium 374mg; potassium 310mg.
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/30/2022