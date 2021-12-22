Coriander-Citrus Olive Oil Cake

In this cake, the floral nature of coriander seeds is heightened by the preserved citrus paste mixed into the batter. Use a full-flavored honey for more complexity, and don't skip the orange zest and sugar on top; it lends a sweet crunch to each bite. Feel free to make this cake a day or two in advance of eating it; like all olive oil cakes, it just gets better with age.

Chandra Ram
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.

  • Toast coriander seeds in a small skillet over medium heat, shaking the pan regularly, until aromatic, about 3 minutes. Let cool, then grind the seeds to a fine powder.

  • Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, cornmeal, baking powder and the ground coriander in a medium bowl. Whisk eggs, yogurt, honey, oil, preserved blood orange paste and vanilla in a large bowl until well combined. Slowly whisk the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Place the prepared springform pan on a baking sheet and pour the batter into it. Combine granulated sugar and orange zest and sprinkle on top of the batter.

  • Bake the cake until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan and let cool on a wire rack. Dust with a little confectioners' sugar and additional orange zest and serve with whipped cream, if desired.

To make ahead:

Store airtight at room temperature for up to 2 days. Dust with confectioners' sugar and orange zest before serving.

Equipment:

9-inch springform pan; parchment paper

Tip:

Make your own preserved citrus paste with this recipe. If you don't want to preserve your own citrus, grab a jar of preserved lemons at the grocery store. Rinse the citrus to remove excess salt. Puree in a food processor or blender. Refrigerate the paste for up to 1 year.

Associated Recipe:

Preserved Citrus Paste

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 24g; added sugar 22g; fat 14g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 59mg; sodium 166mg; potassium 113mg.
