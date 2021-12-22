Preserved Citrus Paste
Pureeing salt-preserved citrus fruit yields a tart, tangy fridge-friendly condiment. If you need to add juice to fill the jar, use the same type as the citrus. The one exception is if you're preserving oranges: you'll need a more acidic juice, such as lemon, lime or grapefruit. Since you'll be eating the peel, consider using organic fruit, which is less likely to have traces of commonly used pesticides.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead:
Refrigerate for up to 1 year.
Equipment:
Sterilized pint-size wide-mouth glass jar with lid (see Tip)
Tip:
To sterilize jars and lids, submerge them in boiling water for 10 minutes.