Preserved Citrus Paste

Pureeing salt-preserved citrus fruit yields a tart, tangy fridge-friendly condiment. If you need to add juice to fill the jar, use the same type as the citrus. The one exception is if you're preserving oranges: you'll need a more acidic juice, such as lemon, lime or grapefruit. Since you'll be eating the peel, consider using organic fruit, which is less likely to have traces of commonly used pesticides.

Chandra Ram
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022



Credit: Leigh Beisch



active:
30 mins
total:
3 weeks








  • Scrub fruit, being sure to remove any stickers. Trim stem ends of lemons, limes or oranges; trim both ends of grapefruit. Cut the fruit into 1 1/2-inch-thick wedges.

  • Pack the fruit in a sterilized pint-size glass jar, layering salt between each wedge. Use a wooden spoon to press the fruit down and release the juice and make room for more fruit. Top off with enough citrus juice to cover the fruit, if needed.

  • Seal the jar tightly with the lid and leave it in a cool place, such as your countertop. Flip upside-down once or twice a day for 3 days so that the salt and juice distribute throughout the jar. You might need to open the jar and press the fruit down to keep it submerged. After a week, transfer the jar to the refrigerator for at least 2 weeks.

  • Rinse the citrus to remove excess salt. Puree in a food processor or blender. Refrigerate the paste for up to 1 year.



Refrigerate for up to 1 year.



Sterilized pint-size wide-mouth glass jar with lid (see Tip)



To sterilize jars and lids, submerge them in boiling water for 10 minutes.




1 Tbsp.

4 calories; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 1g; sodium 175mg; potassium 20mg.
