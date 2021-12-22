Preserved Citrus Paste

Incredibly salty; use sparingly. I did limes, lemons and a mix of limes-lemons-oranges. I finished the lemons first and just rinsed them. Again, way too salty. Then I did a mixed citrus - and I soaked the pieces several times before running them through the blender - still too salty. I have limes and another jar of mixed citrus to finish in my fridge. I'll use it eventually, but as I said, use very sparingly and certainly don't add any extra salt to your recipe. We've used it mainly as an ingredient for marinades. I was looking for a more clean, clear citrus flavor boost - whether lemons, limes or mixed - but the salt can certainly overwhelm it. I'll continue looking for a recipe that works.