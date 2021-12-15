Creamy Chicken, Vegetable & Sun-Dried Tomato Soup

This creamy soup is packed with vegetables, including zucchini and carrots. Precooked chicken saves time and energy, so you can make this cozy soup on a busy weeknight, or any day when it's cold out.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, December 2021

Credit: Photography / Brie Passano, Styling / Sammy Mila / Holly Raibikis

20 mins
30 mins
4

  • Heat sun-dried tomato oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and carrots; cook, stirring, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and Italian seasoning; cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add flour; cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add milk, broth, salt and pepper; increase heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Add zucchini and sun-dried tomatoes; cook, stirring occasionally and reducing the heat to maintain a simmer, until the zucchini is tender, about 8 minutes. Add spinach and chicken; cook, stirring, until the spinach is wilted and the soup is hot, about 2 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in vinegar.

about 2 cups
356 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 10g; fat 16g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 72mg; vitamin a iu 8527IU; sodium 516mg; potassium 900mg; niacin equivalents 18mg.
