Creamy Chicken, Vegetable & Sun-Dried Tomato Soup
This creamy soup is packed with vegetables, including zucchini and carrots. Precooked chicken saves time and energy, so you can make this cozy soup on a busy weeknight, or any day when it's cold out.
EatingWell.com, December 2021
Gallery
Credit: Photography / Brie Passano, Styling / Sammy Mila / Holly Raibikis
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 2 cups
Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 10g; fat 16g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 72mg; vitamin a iu 8527IU; sodium 516mg; potassium 900mg; niacin equivalents 18mg.