Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic & Parmesan

Topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar, these flavorful Brussels sprouts will be the star on any table. Smashing the sprouts creates a wide surface area that gets mouthwateringly crispy in the oven.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, December 2021; updated December 2022

Credit: Photography / Brie Passano, Styling / Sammy Mila / Holly Raibikis

20 mins
35 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Fill a large bowl with ice water.

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add Brussels sprouts, reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook until just tender when pierced with a paring knife, about 8 minutes. Drain the sprouts and plunge them into the ice bath. Let stand until cool enough to handle, then transfer to a clean dish towel and pat dry.

  • Spread the sprouts on a large rimmed baking sheet. Flatten them with the bottom of a mason jar or sturdy glass. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Gently toss to coat. Sprinkle Parmesan evenly over the sprouts. Roast until the Parmesan has melted and started to brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from oven and drizzle with vinegar.

5 sprouts
151 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 4g; fat 8g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 1308IU; sodium 234mg; potassium 673mg; niacin equivalents 3mg.
