Slow-Cooker Cabbage Roll Soup

This slow-cooker cabbage roll soup has all the essential flavors of a classic cabbage roll and simmers away to create bold, warming flavors. This savory soup has just a hint of sweetness plus heat from hot sauce. The tomatoes and caraway seeds help create depth but don't overshadow the rest of the flavors. The brown rice garnish rounds out the dish.

Karen Rankin
EatingWell.com, December 2021

Credit: Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ali Ramee / Audrey Davis

active:
25 mins
total:
4 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Add beef; cook, stirring often to break up the meat, until lightly browned and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer the beef, onion and drippings to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, cabbage, carrots, broth, brown sugar, paprika, salt, caraway seeds and thyme sprigs to the slow cooker; stir to combine.

  • Cover and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 4 hours on High or 6 hours on Low. Remove and discard thyme sprigs. Stir in hot sauce and parsley. Divide the soup among 8 bowls. Top evenly with rice; garnish with additional parsley, if desired.

5- to 6-quart slow cooker

1 2/3 cups soup & about 1/3 cup rice
358 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 468mg; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 24g; sugars 11g; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 6726IU; potassium 669mg.
