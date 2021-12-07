Slow-Cooker Cabbage Roll Soup
This slow-cooker cabbage roll soup has all the essential flavors of a classic cabbage roll and simmers away to create bold, warming flavors. This savory soup has just a hint of sweetness plus heat from hot sauce. The tomatoes and caraway seeds help create depth but don't overshadow the rest of the flavors. The brown rice garnish rounds out the dish.
EatingWell.com, December 2021
Gallery
Credit: Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ali Ramee / Audrey Davis
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment:
5- to 6-quart slow cooker
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 2/3 cups soup & about 1/3 cup rice
Per Serving:
358 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 468mg; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 24g; sugars 11g; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 6726IU; potassium 669mg.