Creamy Cabbage Casserole

This creamy cabbage casserole is subtly spicy and has the perfect balance of sweet, tender cabbage to classic, creamy béchamel sauce. The cracker and cheese topping adds a nice bit of crunch in every bite. Serve alongside roasted chicken or pork.

Liz Mervosh Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, December 2021; updated March 2023

Credit: Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless

active:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add cabbage, onion and celery; stir to coat well. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is tender-crisp, 15 to 18 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a small microwaveable bowl; microwave on High until melted, about 20 seconds. Add crackers to the butter and toss together until combined.

  • Sprinkle the cabbage mixture evenly with flour and stir to coat. Stir in milk and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Simmer, uncovered, stirring often, until the sauce is thickened and creamy and coats the cabbage mixture, 2 to 3 minutes. Add mustard, salt, cayenne, nutmeg and 1/2 cup cheese; stir until the cheese melts, about 30 seconds.

  • Spoon the cabbage mixture into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese and the buttered cracker mixture. Bake until bubbly around the edges and golden brown on top, about 20 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
138 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 340mg; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 5g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 381IU; potassium 253mg.
