Creamy Cabbage Casserole
This creamy cabbage casserole is subtly spicy and has the perfect balance of sweet, tender cabbage to classic, creamy béchamel sauce. The cracker and cheese topping adds a nice bit of crunch in every bite. Serve alongside roasted chicken or pork.
EatingWell.com, December 2021; updated March 2023
Credit: Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3/4 cup
Per Serving:
138 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 340mg; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 5g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 381IU; potassium 253mg.