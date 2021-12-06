What Type of Cabbage Is Best for Salad?

We use green cabbage for this salad, which is the most common variety of cabbage. Green cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable that's versatile, inexpensive and boasts many health benefits. Green cabbage is round and compact with tightly packed smooth leaves, light green in color with a mild flavor. Feel free to mix in other types of cabbage in the salad, like red cabbage, napa cabbage or savoy cabbage for a variety of color and texture.

Simple Cabbage Salad Credit: Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless

How to Cut Cabbage for Salad

In a pinch, you can use packaged shredded cabbage for this salad, but we recommend prepping it yourself. Here's how to do it:

A wedge of cabbage sitting on a cutting board next to a knife Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Cut the cabbage in half lengthwise through the stem end.

Next, cut each half in half through the stem end (you should have 4 quarters).

Cut off the bottom of each quarter at an angle to remove the core.

Close up of slicing a a quarter head of cabbage Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Place a cabbage wedge cut-side down on a cutting board and cut lengthwise into very thin strips. For shorter strips, cut the wedge crosswise.

To learn more about how to cut cabbage, check out our full step-by-step guide.