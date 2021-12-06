Simple Cabbage Salad
Cabbage maintains a nice crunch when it's tossed with an easy dressing in this simple cabbage salad recipe. This easy salad is perfect for fall when cabbage is at its sweetest.
What Type of Cabbage Is Best for Salad?
We use green cabbage for this salad, which is the most common variety of cabbage. Green cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable that's versatile, inexpensive and boasts many health benefits. Green cabbage is round and compact with tightly packed smooth leaves, light green in color with a mild flavor. Feel free to mix in other types of cabbage in the salad, like red cabbage, napa cabbage or savoy cabbage for a variety of color and texture.
How to Cut Cabbage for Salad
In a pinch, you can use packaged shredded cabbage for this salad, but we recommend prepping it yourself. Here's how to do it:
Cut the cabbage in half lengthwise through the stem end.
Next, cut each half in half through the stem end (you should have 4 quarters).
Cut off the bottom of each quarter at an angle to remove the core.
Place a cabbage wedge cut-side down on a cutting board and cut lengthwise into very thin strips. For shorter strips, cut the wedge crosswise.
To learn more about how to cut cabbage, check out our full step-by-step guide.
To make ahead
Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 hour.