Simple Cabbage Salad

8 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Cabbage maintains a nice crunch when it's tossed with an easy dressing in this simple cabbage salad recipe. This easy salad is perfect for fall when cabbage is at its sweetest.

Karen Rankin Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, December 2021

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

What Type of Cabbage Is Best for Salad?

We use green cabbage for this salad, which is the most common variety of cabbage. Green cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable that's versatile, inexpensive and boasts many health benefits. Green cabbage is round and compact with tightly packed smooth leaves, light green in color with a mild flavor. Feel free to mix in other types of cabbage in the salad, like red cabbage, napa cabbage or savoy cabbage for a variety of color and texture.

Credit: Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless

How to Cut Cabbage for Salad

In a pinch, you can use packaged shredded cabbage for this salad, but we recommend prepping it yourself. Here's how to do it:

Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Cut the cabbage in half lengthwise through the stem end.

Next, cut each half in half through the stem end (you should have 4 quarters).

Cut off the bottom of each quarter at an angle to remove the core.

Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Place a cabbage wedge cut-side down on a cutting board and cut lengthwise into very thin strips. For shorter strips, cut the wedge crosswise.

To learn more about how to cut cabbage, check out our full step-by-step guide.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk lemon juice, oil, parsley, mustard, honey, garlic powder, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Add cabbage and toss to coat; let stand for 10 minutes. Toss again; serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 hour before serving.

    Advertisement

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
124 calories; fat 7g; sodium 408mg; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 2g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 299IU; potassium 268mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/24/2023