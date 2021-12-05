Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

There is something for everyone in this tater tot breakfast casserole. It's crunchy on top and soft in the center with the bottom layer packed with vegetables and crumbled turkey sausage. The eggs hold everything together. This easy breakfast casserole is perfect for the holidays when you need to feed a hungry crowd.

Jasmine Smith
EatingWell.com, December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Jennifer Causey, Stylist / Ali Ramee / Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook, stirring and breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Do not wipe the skillet clean.

    Advertisement

  • Add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil to the skillet; heat over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 7 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the vegetables to the reserved sausage.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, chili powder, cayenne and pepper in a large bowl. Add the sausage-vegetable mixture; stir until combined. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Top evenly with potato tots, arranging them in a single layer. Sprinkle with cheese.

  • Bake until the casserole is set and the cheese is golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with chives before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
347 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 739mg; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 11g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 1044IU; potassium 587mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/10/2022