Romaine Salad with Orange & Radish

Place romaine in a large salad bowl. Suprême 2 oranges: Cut a thin slice off the top and bottom of the fruit with a large sharp knife. Place on a cutting board. Remove the peel and white pith below, following the curve of the fruit as you go. Working over a bowl, switch to a small sharp knife and cut each segment from the surrounding membranes. Add the orange segments to the salad bowl. Wash radishes; set aside 3 or 4 larger radishes. Slice the remaining radishes into rounds and add to the salad bowl.