Romaine Salad with Orange & Radish

Inspired by a traditional Moroccan salad, which consists of oranges and radishes, this version adds romaine lettuce and a classic vinaigrette. Fresh orange juice adds acidity and brightness to the vinaigrette. Pomegranate seeds bring color and crunch. This recipe is perfect for a Kwanzaa celebration; read more in "Why the Karamu Feast Is My Favorite Part of Kwanzaa—and a Simple Menu to Celebrate".

Jessica B. Harris
EatingWell.com, December 2021

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place romaine in a large salad bowl. Suprême 2 oranges: Cut a thin slice off the top and bottom of the fruit with a large sharp knife. Place on a cutting board. Remove the peel and white pith below, following the curve of the fruit as you go. Working over a bowl, switch to a small sharp knife and cut each segment from the surrounding membranes. Add the orange segments to the salad bowl. Wash radishes; set aside 3 or 4 larger radishes. Slice the remaining radishes into rounds and add to the salad bowl.

  • Cut the remaining orange in half and squeeze its juice into a small bowl. Add oil, vinegar, salt and pepper; whisk until combined. Grate the reserved radishes over the salad and add pomegranate arils. Top with the dressing and toss to coat well.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
194 calories; fat 13g; sodium 122mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 4g; sugars 12g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 18384IU; potassium 747mg.
