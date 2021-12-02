Herbed Chicken Thighs
Whether it's fried, boiled, roasted, baked or sautéed, chicken is eaten throughout Africa and the diaspora. In this recipe, chicken thighs are marinated in lemon juice and olive oil before being coated in herbs and broiled. The herbs will take on a slightly blackened color, so don't fret about the appearance. This recipe is perfect for a Kwanzaa celebration; read more in "Why the Karamu Feast Is My Favorite Part of Kwanzaa—and a Simple Menu to Celebrate".
EatingWell.com, December 2021
Credit: Andrea Mathis
To make ahead:
Marinate chicken (Step 1) for up to 24 hours.
Serving Size:1 chicken thigh
242 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 154mg; sodium 172mg; carbohydrates 1g; protein 29g; niacin equivalents 7mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 51IU; potassium 322mg.