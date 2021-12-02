Herbed Chicken Thighs

Whether it's fried, boiled, roasted, baked or sautéed, chicken is eaten throughout Africa and the diaspora. In this recipe, chicken thighs are marinated in lemon juice and olive oil before being coated in herbs and broiled. The herbs will take on a slightly blackened color, so don't fret about the appearance. This recipe is perfect for a Kwanzaa celebration; read more in "Why the Karamu Feast Is My Favorite Part of Kwanzaa—and a Simple Menu to Celebrate".

Jessica B. Harris
EatingWell.com, December 2021

10 mins
1 hr 40 mins
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lemon juice, oil, 1 tablespoon thyme and ½ tablespoon herbes de Provence in a medium bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat with marinade. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.

  • Position rack in middle of oven; preheat broiler to high. Combine the remaining 1 tablespoon thyme and ½ tablespoon herbes de Provence on a shallow plate. Remove the chicken from the marinade (discard the marinade). Roll the chicken in the herbs and season with salt and pepper. Place the chicken on a rack in a broiler-safe pan; broil, flipping several times, until well browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken without touching bone registers 165℉, 25 to 30 minutes.

To make ahead:

Marinate chicken (Step 1) for up to 24 hours.

1 chicken thigh
242 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 154mg; sodium 172mg; carbohydrates 1g; protein 29g; niacin equivalents 7mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 51IU; potassium 322mg.
