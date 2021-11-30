One-Pot Beef Stroganoff

Add onion and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, about 8 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add noodles and stir to coat. Stir in broth, mustard, pepper and salt; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; simmer, stirring often, until the noodles are tender, 7 to 8 minutes, adding the beef during the last 2 minutes of cook time.