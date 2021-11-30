One-Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

The whole family is sure to love this one-pot spaghetti recipe! The sausage, chicken broth and white wine impart slow-cooked flavors in this quick-cooking ragu. As the pasta sauce thickens, you'll want to scrape the bottom of the pot to prevent the sauce and pasta from sticking and to help the pasta cook evenly.

Liz Mervosh
EatingWell.com, December 2021

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven or other large pot over high heat. Add beef and sausage; cook, undisturbed, until browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Continue to cook, stirring and breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-high.

  • Add onion and carrot; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and Italian seasoning; cook, stirring often, until the garlic softens and the mixture is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add wine; cook, stirring constantly, until the liquid is mostly evaporated, about 3 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, spaghetti, broth, 1/2 cup water, basil and pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, gently stirring the pasta with tongs, until the pasta is pliable and submerged in the tomato mixture. Simmer, stirring often and scraping the bottom of the pot, until the pasta is al dente, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in salt. Stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons water to loosen the mixture, if needed. Divide among 4 bowls; garnish with additional basil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
660 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 778mg; carbohydrates 78g; dietary fiber 12g; protein 38g; sugars 11g; niacin equivalents 12mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 3698IU; potassium 1213mg.
