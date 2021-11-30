One-Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Add onion and carrot; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and Italian seasoning; cook, stirring often, until the garlic softens and the mixture is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add wine; cook, stirring constantly, until the liquid is mostly evaporated, about 3 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, spaghetti, broth, 1/2 cup water, basil and pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, gently stirring the pasta with tongs, until the pasta is pliable and submerged in the tomato mixture. Simmer, stirring often and scraping the bottom of the pot, until the pasta is al dente, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in salt. Stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons water to loosen the mixture, if needed. Divide among 4 bowls; garnish with additional basil, if desired.