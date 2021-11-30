Vegan Chickpea Frittata
This vegan chickpea frittata is a creamy breakfast (or dinner!) dish loaded with veggies. The tomatoes give a burst of flavor in each bite, while the mushrooms add a savory note. The black salt is what gives this vegan frittata an egg-like flavor, but regular salt can be used in its place.
EatingWell.com, December 2021
Gallery
Credit: Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ali Ramee / Audrey Davis
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips:
Kala namak, or black salt, helps add an eggy flavor to this dish while still keeping it vegan. You can buy kala namak from retailers like The Spice Lab, or substitute regular salt.
People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 slice
Per Serving:
107 calories; fat 4g; sodium 338mg; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 5g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 643IU; potassium 285mg.