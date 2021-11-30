Vegan Chickpea Frittata

This vegan chickpea frittata is a creamy breakfast (or dinner!) dish loaded with veggies. The tomatoes give a burst of flavor in each bite, while the mushrooms add a savory note. The black salt is what gives this vegan frittata an egg-like flavor, but regular salt can be used in its place.

Britney Victoria Alston
EatingWell.com, December 2021

Credit: Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ali Ramee / Audrey Davis

10 mins
30 mins
6

  • Whisk chickpea flour, nutritional yeast, baking powder, kala namak (or salt), turmeric and pepper together in a medium bowl. Add water, lemon juice and tamari (or soy sauce); whisk until smooth.

  • Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion, mushrooms and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, 5 to 6 minutes. Add to the chickpea mixture, along with tomatoes and spinach; stir until evenly combined. Do not wipe the pan clean.

  • Add remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons of the oil to the pan; heat over medium heat. Add the chickpea mixture; spread in an even layer. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low; cook, undisturbed, until firm and set, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Garnish with chives, if desired.

Kala namak, or black salt, helps add an eggy flavor to this dish while still keeping it vegan. You can buy kala namak from retailers like The Spice Lab, or substitute regular salt.

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

1 slice
107 calories; fat 4g; sodium 338mg; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 5g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 643IU; potassium 285mg.
