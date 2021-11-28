How To Make Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet

Nothing is more humble, yet more delicious than the simple combination of ground beef and potatoes. In this ground beef and potatoes recipe, we marry these two classic ingredients in one pan and add a few extra veggies for a well-rounded, healthy dinner. Here's how you make it:

Cook The Beef

We start by cooking lean ground beef in a cast-iron skillet in a little bit of oil. Cast-iron pans are perfect for recipes like this, as they hold onto heat and distribute it evenly which prevents burning and hot spots. The beef gets seasoned and leaves behind dripping or fond in the pan that will flavor the potatoes, so avoid wiping out the pan. The beef is removed before the potatoes are added to prevent the beef from overcooking.

Cook The Potatoes

The potatoes are added next and are cooked in oil and the flavors left behind from the beef. The potatoes should all be cut into small, 1/2 -inch pieces so they cook evenly and in the time allotted in the recipe. Be sure to stir them gently from time to time to prevent burning. Once they're tender, they are removed from the pan to make room for additional veggies.

Finish The Dish

We add onion, bell and poblano peppers, kale and tomatoes to the skillet to round out the meal and add nutrients, fiber and color to the dish. We love this combination of veggies, but feel free to experiment with your own favorites! Broccoli, Cauliflower, Zucchini, Spinach or Swiss Chard would also make great last-step additions to enhance your meal. At the very end, the beef and potatoes are added back to the pan and combined for a well-balanced, comforting one-skillet dinner.

Can I Make Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet Ahead?

If it's standing alone, this recipe is best cooked and served right away, but the leftovers (if you have any!) can be spun into new meals easily. You can reheat and wrap ground beef and potatoes into a burrito. You can scramble eggs in a pan, add leftover ground beef and potatoes and enjoy them as breakfast tacos with a little bit of salsa on top. Or you can gently reheat the skillet ground beef and potatoes in the microwave or stovetop and top with a poached or fried egg. Leftovers can be kept in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to three days.