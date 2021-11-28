Chicken, Spinach & Rice Casserole with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Cheesy, filling and utterly delicious, this weeknight-friendly casserole uses precooked chicken and brown rice to save time without sacrificing flavor. Be sure to squeeze as much water from the frozen spinach as you can so your casserole doesn't get watery.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, November 2021

Jason Donnelly

20 mins
40 mins
6

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F.

  • Heat sun-dried tomato oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until beginning to brown, about 4 minutes. Add spinach and garlic; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add rice, stirring to coat and break up clumps.

  • Whisk broth, cream cheese, sour cream, cornstarch, mustard, salt and pepper in a measuring cup until smooth. Pour into the skillet and cook, stirring, until bubbling and thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and 1/2 cup cheese. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup cheese over the top. Bake until the casserole is hot and the cheese has melted, 15 to 20 minutes.

1 cup
454 calories; fat 25g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 486mg; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 26g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 13mg; saturated fat 9g; vitamin a iu 6097IU; potassium 553mg.
