Chicken, Spinach & Rice Casserole with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Cheesy, filling and utterly delicious, this weeknight-friendly casserole uses precooked chicken and brown rice to save time without sacrificing flavor. Be sure to squeeze as much water from the frozen spinach as you can so your casserole doesn't get watery.
EatingWell.com, November 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
454 calories; fat 25g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 486mg; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 26g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 13mg; saturated fat 9g; vitamin a iu 6097IU; potassium 553mg.