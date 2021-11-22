Whipped Hot Chocolate

Any kind of milk will work in this fun take on hot chocolate that's perfect for special occasions. For other flavor variations, try adding a drop of peppermint extract or a pinch of pumpkin spice or chili powder, depending on the season. You can even swap out half of the milk for coffee for a flavorful twist.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, November 2021; updated December 2022

5 mins
5 mins
2

  • Whisk cocoa powder and sugar together in a medium bowl. Add cream and vanilla; beat until thick and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. If the mixture is still grainy, mix a little longer.

  • Divide hot milk between 2 heatproof glasses and top with the chocolate mixture. Whisk to combine.

about 3/4 cup
235 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 71mg; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 6g; sugars 20g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 9g; vitamin a iu 612IU; potassium 291mg.
