How to Make Creamy Skillet Chicken with Spinach & Mushrooms

This one-pan dinner features chicken cutlets smothered in a creamy mushroom and spinach sauce. It takes only 20 minutes from start to finish and with only one pan to clean at the end, this family-friendly dinner will surely brighten up your busy weeknights. Here are a few tips for getting it on the table fast, plus a few variations to give it your own spin:

The Chicken

We love chicken cutlets for quick weeknight recipes. Sometimes labeled as "thin-cut", chicken cutlets are thin slices of chicken breast about 1/4-inch thick. If you can't find cutlets, you can make your own by slicing boneless, skinless chicken breasts in half horizontally. Chicken should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. For a chicken cutlet, this takes about 8 minutes. You can substitute chicken tenderloins or boneless, skinless chicken thighs for the cutlets. Keep in mind that thicker pieces of chicken will take longer to cook.

The Sauce

We build the flavor of this easy sauce using the fond at the bottom of the pan left by the chicken to add savory notes. Sliced mushrooms and spinach are added to the pan first to get a head start on the cooking process. To speed up the prep, you can use pre-sliced mushrooms for the sauce. If you have the need for speed, baby spinach is the best choice. The stems are tender and don't need to be removed before you add it to the pan. Want to give this dish a slightly different spin? Opt for a mix of mushrooms for a more complex flavor (think shiitake, oyster and/or maitake mushrooms). Adult spinach, Swiss chard or kale can all stand in for the baby spinach here. Just be sure that any tough stems are removed before cooking. (Note: tougher greens like kale may need an additional minute or two to wilt in the pan.)

What to Serve with Creamy Skillet Chicken with Spinach & Mushrooms

We love this recipe served over orzo and the way the sauce binds the small pieces of pasta together. For an earthier flavor, serve this simple dish over a wild rice blend or pilaf. Mashed sweet potatoes (or regular potatoes) would taste great with the sauce. To keep it low-carb, serve over cooked spaghetti squash or zucchini noodles.