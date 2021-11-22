Red Quinoa Salad with Golden Beets & Pistachios

Bright golden beets contrast with the red quinoa for a colorful salad full of texture and flavor. Chopped pistachios add crunch while feta brings saltiness to this stunning salad.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, November 2021; updated September 2022

Credit: Marty Baldwin

45 mins
45 mins
6

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Toss beets, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt together in a medium bowl. Spread in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring once, until tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add quinoa, reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender, 15 to 17 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork.

  • Whisk the remaining 3 tablespoons oil, lemon juice, maple syrup, garlic powder and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each pepper and salt in a large bowl. Add the quinoa, beets, arugula, pistachios and onion; toss to coat. Sprinkle with feta.

about ¾ cup
286 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 267mg; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 8g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 154IU; potassium 517mg.
