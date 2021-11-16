Smoked Brisket Tacos

Leftover brisket makes terrific tacos. Salty cotija cheese, also called queso añejo, provides a sharp counterpoint to the smoky brisket. Find it near other specialty cheeses or in Mexican grocery stores. To make this recipe kosher, omit the cheese and use vegan yogurt in Step 2. Read more about this recipe.

Hannah Selinger
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine vinegar, hot water, sugar and 1 tablespoon salt in a small bowl. Stir to dissolve. Add jalapeños and smashed garlic. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 1 month.

    Advertisement

  • Combine minced garlic, yogurt, 1 teaspoon lime juice and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a small bowl. Toss radishes with 1 teaspoon lime juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt in another small bowl. Toss avocados with the remaining 1 teaspoon lime juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt in another small bowl. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallions and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, turning often, until slightly wilted and charred on all sides, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board.

  • Add brisket to the pan and cook until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to the cutting board and cut into bite-size pieces.

  • Serve the brisket with avocado, yogurt sauce, scallions, jalapeños, radishes, cheese and cilantro in tortillas, with lime wedges on the side, if desired.

Associated Recipe

Grill-Smoked Barbecue Brisket

To make ahead

Refrigerate pickled jalapeños (Step 1) for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tacos
Per Serving:
537 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 103mg; sodium 838mg; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 38g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 8mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 1017IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 947mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022