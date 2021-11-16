Smoked Brisket Tacos
Leftover brisket makes terrific tacos. Salty cotija cheese, also called queso añejo, provides a sharp counterpoint to the smoky brisket. Find it near other specialty cheeses or in Mexican grocery stores. To make this recipe kosher, omit the cheese and use vegan yogurt in Step 2. Read more about this recipe.
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021
Gallery
Credit: Eric Wolfinger
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Associated Recipe
To make ahead
Refrigerate pickled jalapeños (Step 1) for up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tacos
Per Serving:
537 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 103mg; sodium 838mg; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 38g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 8mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 1017IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 947mg.