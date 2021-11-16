Smothered Potato Latkes
For the crispiest latkes, don't overlook the instructions in Step 5. After you drain the excess moisture from the potatoes and onion, you'll see a milky white substance at the bottom of the bowl. It's potato starch—and including it in the latke mixture not only helps them hold together, but also makes for crispier results. A topping made with brisket leftovers makes these even more special. Read more about this recipe.
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021
Gallery
Credit: Eric Wolfinger
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Candy or deep-fry thermometer
Associated Recipe
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/3 cup topping & 3 latkes
Per Serving:
442 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 89mg; sodium 639mg; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 21g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 6mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 194IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 1201mg.