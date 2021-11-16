Brisket, Potato & Leek Kugel
Here, the addition of leftover brisket transforms a kugel—the traditional Jewish pudding usually made with noodles or potatoes—into a main course. Pair with a green salad. To make this recipe kosher, omit the butter. Read more about this recipe.
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021
Gallery
Credit: Eric Wolfinger
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Associated Recipe
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 cup
Per Serving:
336 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 134mg; sodium 392mg; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 20g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 659IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 1087mg.