Brisket, Potato & Leek Kugel

Here, the addition of leftover brisket transforms a kugel—the traditional Jewish pudding usually made with noodles or potatoes—into a main course. Pair with a green salad. To make this recipe kosher, omit the butter. Read more about this recipe.

Hannah Selinger
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

active:
35 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add leeks, shallot, garlic, thyme sprigs and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook until translucent and soft, about 5 minutes. Remove the thyme sprigs and set the leek mixture aside to cool, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, peel potatoes and place in a bowl of cold water. Using a chef's knife or mandoline, slice the potatoes into 1/4-inch-thick rounds, returning them to the water as they're sliced.

  • Place flour in a medium bowl and gradually pour in broth, whisking vigorously to prevent clumping. Whisk in eggs and matzo meal. Combine rosemary and thyme leaves in a small bowl.

  • Drain the potatoes and pat dry. Shingle a layer of them in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with one-third of the herb mixture and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cover with half the leek mixture and 1 cup brisket. Repeat with a second layer of potatoes, another third of the herbs, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and the remaining leeks and brisket. Top with a final layer of potatoes and season with the remaining herbs and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture evenly over the top. Dot with butter. Cover loosely with foil.

  • Place the baking dish on a baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour. Remove foil and continue to bake until the potatoes are golden-brown and fork-tender and the liquid has stopped bubbling from the inside, about 30 minutes more.

  • Transfer the baking dish to a rack to cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting.

about 1 cup
336 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 134mg; sodium 392mg; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 20g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 659IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 1087mg.
