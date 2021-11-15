Smoked Brisket & Bok Choy Noodle Soup

Transform your leftover holiday brisket into a warming soup. Coating the brisket in a savory, glossy sauce before adding it to the broth gives this soup extra chutzpah. Read more about this recipe.

Hannah Selinger
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 1 cup broth, tamari (or soy sauce), oyster sauce, brown sugar and one of the halved pieces of ginger in a large skillet. Bring to a boil. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer and cook, uncovered, until reduced by two-thirds, about 10 minutes. Discard the ginger. Add brisket and stir to coat. Remove from heat and cover to keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the remaining 7 cups broth, shiitake stems, cilantro stems and half the cilantro leaves, garlic, fish sauce, pepper and the remaining halved piece of ginger in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove and discard the solids from the broth. Return the broth to a boil and add shiitake caps and scallion whites; cook until tender, about 7 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add bok choy and cook until tender-crisp, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or tongs, transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking, then transfer to a clean kitchen towel. Add noodles to the boiling water and cook until just tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water. Quarter each bok choy.

  • Ladle the broth into bowls and add bok choy, noodles, brisket, scallion greens, julienned ginger, sesame oil and the remaining cilantro leaves to each.

Tip

To make this recipe kosher, substitute more tamari or soy sauce for the oyster sauce. People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

Associated Recipe

Grill-Smoked Barbecue Brisket

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
377 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 819mg; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 33g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 13mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 1421IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 977mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/29/2022