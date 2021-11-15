Grill-Smoked Barbecue Brisket
Without a smoker, you can use wood chips and your grill to infuse a brisket with loads of flavor. In this recipe, the meat spends 2 hours on the grill then finishes in the oven, which better controls the cooking environment. Serve with soft bread and pickles. Read more about this recipe.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Derived from the cow's pectoral muscle, brisket is a large cut of meat, weighing up to 20 pounds. But most supermarkets sell it in smaller pieces. You'll often find it portioned in one of two ways: the fattier point-cut stays moist during the smoking process.
Many grocery stores carry wood chips for smoking, but try a hardware store for a bigger assortment. They're simply small, dried pieces of wood. Chips from fruit trees, like cherry, apple and pear, impart a mild smoky flavor ideal for delicate fish and chicken, while hickory, maple, oak and pecan have a stronger flavor best suited for more fatty cuts of meat.
To make this recipe kosher, substitute tamari or soy sauce for the Worcestershire sauce.
To make ahead
Refrigerate sauce (Step 8) for up to 1 week.
Equipment
Spray bottle