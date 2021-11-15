Braised Brisket with Tomatoes & Onions

4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Tamari, sherry, dried mushrooms and Worcestershire sauce add intense umami flavor to this saucy brisket. Read more about this recipe.

Hannah Selinger
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

    Advertisement

  • Place mushrooms in a small bowl and cover with boiling water. Let soak for 30 minutes. Reserve the soaking liquid and chop the mushrooms.

  • Meanwhile, trim all but 1/2-inch layer of fat from brisket. Season with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large ovenproof pot over medium-high heat. Beginning with the fat-side down, sear the brisket, flipping occasionally, until browned all over, about 10 minutes total. Transfer to a plate.

  • Reduce heat to medium. Add onions and garlic and cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook for 1 minute. Add the mushrooms and reserved soaking liquid, stirring to scrape up any browned bits. Cook for 1 minute. Add 1/2 cup sherry, tomatoes, thyme and bay leaf and simmer for 2 minutes.

  • Return the brisket, fat-side up, and any accumulated juices to the pot. Pour in wine. Cover the pot and transfer to the oven. Bake for 3 hours.

  • Uncover and continue baking until the brisket is fork-tender and the sauce has thickened, 40 minutes to 1 hour 20 minutes more.

  • Transfer the brisket to a clean cutting board. Discard the thyme and bay leaf and skim fat from the surface. Stir vinegar, Worcestershire, tamari (or soy sauce) and the remaining 1/2 cup sherry into the sauce; cook over medium heat until slightly reduced, about 10 minutes. Slice the brisket against the grain and return it to the sauce. Serve sprinkled with parsley.

Tips

Derived from the cow's pectoral muscle, brisket is a large cut of meat, weighing up to 20 pounds. But most supermarkets sell it in smaller pieces. You'll often find it portioned in one of two ways: the leaner first-cut, also referred to as flat-cut, is better for braising.

To make this recipe kosher, substitute more tamari or soy sauce for the Worcestershire sauce.

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. brisket & 1/2 cup sauce
Per Serving:
333 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 423mg; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 32g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 8mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 656IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 840mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/29/2022