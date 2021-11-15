Braised Brisket with Tomatoes & Onions
Tamari, sherry, dried mushrooms and Worcestershire sauce add intense umami flavor to this saucy brisket. Read more about this recipe.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Derived from the cow's pectoral muscle, brisket is a large cut of meat, weighing up to 20 pounds. But most supermarkets sell it in smaller pieces. You'll often find it portioned in one of two ways: the leaner first-cut, also referred to as flat-cut, is better for braising.
To make this recipe kosher, substitute more tamari or soy sauce for the Worcestershire sauce.
People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.