Arugula & Fennel Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

This salad is a study in simplicity, so use the best-quality ingredients to allow each one to really shine. Break out that special bottle of olive oil and grab a block of nutty Parmigiano-Reggiano from the specialty cheese section for the biggest flavor impact.

Eric Adjepong
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Victor Protasio

20 mins
20 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add arugula and fennel and toss gently to combine. Serve topped with Parmesan and fennel fronds, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate salad and dressing separately for up to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
116 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 210mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 4g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 1362IU; potassium 331mg.
